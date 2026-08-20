Iran executes man over charges related to January protests, state media says
Iranian state media identified the person as Qaem Hosseini, a foreign national, who allegedly took part in events that led to the killing of security staff during the protests
- PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 11:11 AM
Iran executed a man on Sunday over charges related to January's nationwide protests, state media reported.
State media identified the person as Qaem Hosseini, a foreign national, who, it said, took part in events that led to the killing of security force members during the protests.