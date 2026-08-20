Iran executes man over charges related to January protests, state media says

Iranian state media identified the person as Qaem Hosseini, a foreign national, who allegedly took part in events that led to the killing of security staff during the protests

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 11:11 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Iran executed a man on Sunday over charges related to January's nationwide protests, state media reported.

State media identified the person as Qaem Hosseini, a foreign national, who, it said, took part in events that led to the killing of security force members during the protests.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

2

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

3

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

4

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

5

UAE detects missile threat: Trade embargo with Iran, impact on flights explained