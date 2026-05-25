Around 20 injured after man sprays substance in Tokyo mall
The incident took place after visitors complained of a 'smell' at the mall
- PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 9:48 AM
- By:
- AFP
Around 20 people were injured at a luxury shopping complex in central Tokyo after a man sprayed a substance inside, police and fire department officials said Monday.
Tokyo police spokesman Yusuke Koide told AFP that a man sprayed a substance at an ATM on the ground floor of the building, while a local fire department official said "around 20 people were injured" after a report of a "smell".
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