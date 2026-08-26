At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports

At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, started around two hours ago, the broadcaster said, adding that "cooling operations" were ongoing.

There were 16 newborns at the hospital's gynaecology ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, according to Geo.

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