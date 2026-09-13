Indonesia passenger ship with 243 people reported missing at sea, agency says

The Virgo Transport 8 ship set sail on Saturday from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin before losing contact, the agency said

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 13 Sept 2026, 7:46 AM
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An Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people was reported missing after losing contact in the Java Sea early on Sunday during bad weather, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement.

The Virgo Transport 8 ship set sail on Saturday from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin before losing contact, the agency said.

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"At the time of this statement, the ship cannot be contacted, and its whereabouts are unknown," the agency said.

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Rescuers have launched a search, deploying a team toward its last known position, the agency added.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes ⁠more ​affordable and readily available than air travel.

However, ​safety standards are not always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high accident rate.

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