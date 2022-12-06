Indonesia: Magnitude 6.2 quake hits East Java, Bali

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, the country's geophysics agency said.
The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10km, and 305km southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.
Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.
