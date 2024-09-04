Indonesia confers 'Dharma Yudha Defence Medal' on UAE Commander of Joint Operations

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:06 PM

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian president-elect and Defence Minister, has awarded Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, the "Dharma Yudha Defence Medal" in recognition of his efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The medal is one of Indonesia's highest military honours and is awarded to both Indonesian and foreign military figures who have contributed to enhancing defence strategies and military cooperation with friendly nations.

The award was presented to Major General Al Ameri by Lieutenant General Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, in a ceremony held at the Ministry's headquarters in Jakarta. The event was attended by senior officers from both sides.

