Indonesia bans goods transactions on social media platforms

The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Indonesia has banned goods transactions on social media platforms in a new regulation, its trade minister said Wednesday, as Jakarta aims to rein in direct sales by major tech firms it says are harming millions of small businesses.
Government officials in recent weeks called for social media and e-commerce to be decoupled, targeting platforms they say engage in monopolistic practices that threaten offline sellers.
"This trade regulation has been in force (since yesterday)," Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan told a press conference in the capital Jakarta.
He said social commerce platforms would have a week to comply with the new rule.
The regulation means social media firms will not be able to conduct direct transactions but only promote products on their platforms.
Laws in the archipelago nation did not cover direct transactions through social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook or Instagram before the new regulation.
The new regulation is yet another setback for TikTok, which has faced intense scrutiny in the United States and other nations in recent months over users' data security and the company's alleged ties to Beijing.
Indonesia is one of the world's biggest markets for TikTok Shop and was the first to pilot the app's e-commerce arm.
But Southeast Asia's biggest economy is now the first country in the region to act against the platform's growing popularity in the social commerce space.
The ministerial-level regulation -- an amendment to a trade regulation issued in 2020 -- did not need approval by lawmakers.
ALSO READ:
The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke
The Russian foreign minister says the conflict will be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance
He says migrants who risk drowning at sea 'must be rescued' because doing so was 'a duty of humanity'
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
The Israeli PM says historic peace with Saudi Arabia will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court