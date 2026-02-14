Indigo gets second bomb scare in a day, finds threat written in lipstick

Officials said the aircraft landed safely at 7.37pm and was immediately moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols

  Sat 14 Feb 2026, 9:46 PM
In the second bomb threat received by the airline in a day, an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Saturday evening,

The flight, heading from Assam's Dibrugarh Airport to Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, made an emegency landing after a bomb threat message was found written with lipstick in the plane's washroom.

Upon landing, IndiGo flight 6E6894 (A-320) was moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols. Officials said the aircraft landed safely at 7.37pm and was immediately moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols and all passengers were safely deboarded.

A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday morning. The IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart at 9:15am IST for Shillong, was moved to the isolation bay after a threat note was detected, Kolkata Airport Director said.

During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb inside the aircraft.

Passengers were removed from the aircraft immediately and security checks were conducted. Further information on the incident is awaited.

