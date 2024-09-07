IndiGo issues apology after flyers experience discomfort on Delhi-Varanasi flight

Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
IndiGo Airlines issued an apology on Saturday after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning (AC) system malfunctioned.
Sources within IndiGo stated that the AC system was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.
"We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024," read a statement from the airlines.
"The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," added the statement.
The video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, shows flyers in utter discomfort.
Reportedly, several passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.
In a similar incident earlier in June, the AC of an IndiGo flight on the Delhi-Bagdogra route stopped working for an hour.
