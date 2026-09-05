IndiGo warns of possible flight delays after heavy rains, waterlogging at Delhi airport

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Saturday for passengers travelling via Delhi, warning of possible delays in flight operations due to adverse weather conditions in the Indian capital.

In a post on X, IndiGo said its teams were closely monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or app before leaving for the airport.

"Bad weather is currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, if you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via or app before leaving for the airport," said the advisory post.

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The airline also urged travellers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport in view of slower road conditions.

Delhi Airport too warned of inclement weather conditions on Saturday, assuring passengers that flight operations were normal.

The advisories came as a fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid conditions after heavy showers a day earlier.

Several areas witnessed light rain during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The rain also affected parts of the wider National Capital Region, with key stretches in Gurugram witnessing waterlogging. The accumulation of rainwater disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to daily commuters.

Waterlogging at Delhi airport

The fresh spell of rain followed heavy downpours in parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon, which disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Multiple domestic flights arriving from cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Commenting on the situation, Govinda Pandey, an airport employee of three years, said he had never witnessed such severe waterlogging on the premises. Highlighting concerns over the airport's reputation, Pandey called for strict action to address infrastructure issues and prevent further damage to the facility's image.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

"I have never seen water accumulate like this before. I feel that perhaps a sewer is blocked. The airport's image might suffer because of this. The government needs to pay attention to this. Strict action should be taken to ensure this doesn't happen again and that water doesn't get inside," Pandey told ANI.

[With ANI inputs]