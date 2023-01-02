India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants shot at them, says director of human rights group
India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetise high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank.
The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86 per cent of India’s currency invalid without warning. They contended that the move was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court.
Four judges in the five-member bench said the government made the decision after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and stated there was no flaw in the decision-making process.
Justice BV Nagarathna, however, gave a dissenting judgement, calling the decision “unlawful" and “an exercise of power, contrary to law." She said the currency ban could have been carried out through an act of Parliament, not by the government.
In November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise TV announcement that all Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes would be withdrawn immediately from circulation. The government defended the decision by saying it would root out illegally hoarded cash, fight corruption and crack down on money laundering and terrorist financing.
The government eventually released new currency notes worth Rs500 and Rs2,000. However, the sudden decision caused losses for small businesses and manufacturers, bringing on an economic slump and months of financial chaos for ordinary, cash-dependent Indians.
The Bollywood star was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set
Television images showed the charred remains of the two-floor eatery
Russian President gifted 8 golden rings to Moscow-allied leaders of post-Soviet countries during a summit that took place in Saint Petersburg this week
Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker
Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine