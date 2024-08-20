India's top court sets up doctors' panel on workplace safety after sexual assault, murder case

It will be the Indian PM's first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Putin in Moscow
India's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the setting up of a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on safety at their workplace, days after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor sparked nationwide protests.
The court also asked the federal police to submit a report on Thursday on the status of its investigation into the Aug. 9 murder of the trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.
Doctors across the country have held protests and refused to see non-emergency patients following the crime as part of their action demanding a safer workplace and a swift criminal probe.
A police volunteer has been arrested and charged with the crime. Women activists say the incident has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer from sexual violence despite tougher laws brought in after the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi.
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the EU
Some 3,000 holiday makers were evacuated from a camping site to a municipal building in the coastal town of Canet-en-Roussillon
The new, temporary measure will mean suspects will be summoned to court only when it is confirmed that a cell is available in one of the more than 100 prisons across the country
The incident comes less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal
I am back in Tel Aviv to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line, says top US diplomat
The fire broke out on two gondolas at the Highfield Festival