India's role in global health security

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 2:36 PM

In the early months of 2021, as the world grappled with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a ray of hope emerged from India. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold, began rolling out millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the name Covishield.

While the vaccine was a lifesaver for hundreds and thousands of people, the production and distribution of the vaccine would be remembered for being a pivotal moment for India in the annals of health security. It underscored India's critical role in global health management, showcasing its capacity to produce and distribute life-saving vaccines on a massive scale.

India’s contributions to global health security extend far beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. For decades, India has been a cornerstone in the production of generic medicines and vaccines, supplying affordable and essential drugs to millions of people worldwide. Often hailed as the 'pharmacy of the world,' the Indian pharmaceutical industry is experiencing remarkable growth.

The statistics speak volumes: The Indian pharma industry dominates over 20% of the global pharmaceutical supply chain and fulfills approximately 60% of the worldwide vaccine demand. It supplies 40% of the generic drug demand in the US and provides a quarter of all medicines in the UK. Additionally, and importantly, India is a major contributor to Unesco, with a share exceeding 50-60%. It also boasts the highest number of USFDA-approved plants outside the US.

During the Covid-19 crisis, India's role became even more prominent. As the pandemic spread, India emerged as a key supplier of medicines and vaccines. The nation’s participation in the COVAX initiative, a global alliance aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, was instrumental. Through Covax, India supplied millions of doses to low- and middle-income countries, helping to mitigate the pandemic's impact in vulnerable regions. By July 2021, India had exported over 66 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 95 countries, underscoring its commitment to global health.

India's domestic response to the pandemic also highlighted its capabilities in health crisis management. The country implemented one of the world's largest vaccination drives, with over 2 billion doses administered by early 2022.

India’s pharmaceutical industry swiftly adapted to produce essential medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other medical supplies. For instance, Indian companies ramped up production of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat severe Covid-19 cases, to meet both domestic and international demand. This ability to quickly scale up production of critical healthcare supplies has been a defining feature of India’s response to global health challenges. Beyond Covid-19, India has been a longstanding contributor to global health security through its production of vaccines for diseases such as polio, measles, and hepatitis B. The country’s vaccine diplomacy, often termed "Vaccine Maitri," has strengthened its ties with countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. For example, India’s provision of polio vaccines to African nations has been a key factor in the continent’s progress towards polio eradication. India's efforts in global health security are not limited to vaccine production. The country has been actively involved in improving healthcare infrastructure and pandemic preparedness. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which aims to provide health insurance to over 500 million people, is not only helping improve access to healthcare for millions of Indians but also serves as a model for other countries seeking to enhance their healthcare systems. Internationally, India has engaged in numerous collaborations to enhance global health security. The country has partnered with organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, contributing to efforts aimed at controlling infectious diseases worldwide. As the world continues to face health challenges, India’s expertise and leadership will remain indispensable in ensuring a healthier and more secure future for all.

The author is a freelance writer at milabalyawmi.