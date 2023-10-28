India: Mukesh Ambani receives death threats, person demands Rs200 million

Police in Mumbai registered a case against an unknown individual

By ANI Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 9:13 AM

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs200 million.

According to the Mumbai police, the threatening email read: "If you don't give us 200 million rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

