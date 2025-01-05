India's press watchdog demands probe after journalist's body found in septic tank

Photo: Instagram

India's media watchdog has demanded a thorough investigation after a journalist's battered body was found stuffed in a septic tank covered with concrete.

Freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, 28, had reported widely on corruption and a decades-old Maoist insurgency in India's central Chhattisgarh state, and ran a popular YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction'.

The Press Council of India expressed "concern" over the suspected murder of Chandrakar, calling for a report on the "facts of the case" in a statement late Saturday.

Chandrakar's body was found on January 3 after police tracked his mobile phone records following his family reporting him missing. Three people have been arrested.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by Naxalite rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people in India's resource-rich central regions.

Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister of Chhattisgarh from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called Chandrakar's death "heartbreaking" and promised the "harshest punishment" for those found responsible.