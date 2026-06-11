India's NEET explained: From leaked papers to tight security averting another crisis

India’s National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) on June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam.

The NEET UG is a mandatory national-level entrance test for 2.28 million Indian students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses. The main exam was held on May 3, but the NTA got information about the alleged malpractices surrounding it and cancelled the exam.

Over 2.28 million registered candidates appeared for the ‘pen-and-paper mode’ exams held on May 3, 2026, across 551 Indian cities and 14 international ones, covering over 5,400 centres. It was one of the largest entrance exams conducted globally.

We take a look at this massive crisis that has affected the country’s medical education system.

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Why did the NTA officially cancel the NEET UG 2026 exams?

The agency cancelled the exams because of allegations of widespread paper leakage. There were striking similarities between the leaked papers and the actual ones at the test. A multi-state investigation was launched to probe the leakage. On May 12, 2026, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe and arrested several people including a chemistry professor in Pune, who is the main accused with links to the NTA process.

Who are the key accused persons in the scam?

Almost 50 people have so far been arrested by the CBI and the police across several states. They include many in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Pune and Nashik. Some of the key persons accused of conducting the scam and who have been arrested include P.V. Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer and the kingpin according to the CBI, who had access to the question papers. Along with one Manisha Wagmare, he conducted special coaching classes for students. Interestingly, most of the arrested persons are from Maharashtra, including three women whose first names are ‘Manisha’ and are from Pune.

Two of the ‘Manishas’ who have been nabbed are professional teachers. Manisha Mandare is a senior biology teacher, and Manisha Havaldar is a principal. The third, Manisha Waghmare, is a beautician and a common link with the students. The Delhi police also arrested Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, described as the ‘mastermind’ behind the racket, who allegedly targeted NEET aspirants by giving them leaked question papers.

What about rumours of alleged ‘leaks’, ‘advance access,’ or ‘sale’ of the re-examination question papers?

The NTA has described these claims as “false, fraudulent and intended to mislead” students and their parents by “organised cheating rackets.” They prey on the anxiety of students, extort money by selling fake ‘papers’, added the agency. “The integrity of the examination process is fully intact and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates.”

How does the NTA plan to ensure that the NEET re-examination will not be a repeat of what happened last month?

All those involved in the process of setting the question papers and moderating during the exams have been shifted to a secure and undisclosed location and under strict isolation protocols. The ‘lockdown’ is effective till the exams end on June 21. The entire process has been compartmentalised, and no individual or group will have access to the complete chain of operations.

NTA director-general Abhishek Singh said the Indian Air Force is providing logistical support by transporting NEET question paper packets to 18 locations across the country for the June 21 test. About half a million security personnel will be deployed nationwide and AI-enabled surveillance cameras will also be used.