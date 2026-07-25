India's Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan submits resignation

India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan said on Saturday he had submitted his resignation from his post, handing a major victory to youth protesters nationwide who demanded that he quit to take responsibility over examination paper leaks.

Indian students have taken to the streets in the thousands since June, after a Neet paper leak culminated in the formation of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and call to protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Among other demands, the main call was for the resignation of Pradhan.

The protests represent the biggest youth challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. Their demands, echoed by opposition parties, disrupted parliament's monsoon session that began this week.

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Pradhan announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in the Indian capital, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers to push for the move.

Federal authorities even on Saturday restricted access to the internet and to 18 metro stations to try to limit the protest in the capital, the latest day of such restrictions.

To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister India'S Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan On X

A spokesperson for India's CJP described the move as "good", while adding that there was no communication from the government yet. Celebrations erupted at once after the news of Pradhan's resignation. Youngsters at the Jantar Mantar site shouted "Jai Hind", a patriotic slogan meaning "Victory to India". Watch here as CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addresses the crowds:

#WATCH | Delhi: Moment when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post; visuals from the protest at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/6YNf9LN3bN — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

In his speech, Dipke has outlined two more demands for the protesters. The first is compensations for families of students who committed suicide as a result of exam papers leak. Protesters now demand 10 million rupees for each family. Secondly, he said, action should be taken against police officers who are involved in the crackdown on protesters on July 20.

There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches Cjp Leader Abhijeet Dipke

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike helped fuel nationwide protests, commented on the news of Pradhan's resignation, sharing a photo of himself on a hospital bed and captioning it: "It's a victory for democracy".

"It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS," the 59-year-old activist, who ended his fasting two days ago wrote on X.

How did Pradhan and Modi react to youth protests?

In an attempt to contain the protests and the strong backlash, Pradhan said on July 22 that Modi's administration was committed to addressing the concerns of protesting youth and exam reforms. "Our government remains 100 per cent committed to discussing Neet and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the house," Pradhan wrote.

Modi also announced that "fast-track" courts would be set up to prosecute those behind exam paper leaks. Fast-track courts are designed to quickly process cases, circumventing India’s notoriously overburdened and slow justice system that can take years to conclude cases.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi posted on X. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks," he said, adding that those who try to harm the future of young people will not be spared.

(With inputs from Reuters)