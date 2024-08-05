India's Meghalaya imposes night curfew in areas along Indo-Bangladesh border

Photo: ANI

Amid the ongoing situation in Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Meghalaya government imposed a night curfew in the state along the Indo-Bangladesh border from Monday.

The curfew had been imposed from 6 pm to 6 am on the international border with Bangladesh within 200 meters of the border line inside Indian territory, upon the advice of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong requested the people living on the international border with Bangladesh not to go to the curfew area after 6 pm.

"Today evening I called an urgent meeting on seeing the situation in Bangladesh. We decided to impose curfews all along the international border with Bangladesh from tonight. This curfew will be implemented only up to 200 metres inside the Indian territory from the zero point or from the international border pillar from 6 pm to 6 am every day until the situation is improved," Prestone Tynsong said.

Amid this crisis, the BSF has directed all field commanders to remain 'on the ground' and deploy all personnel immediately on border duty along the Indo-Bangladesh border.