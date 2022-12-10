India's Ishan Kishan slams quickest ODI double century

How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
India's Ishan Kishan made history by becoming the seventh batsman in one-day international cricket to hit a double century and the fastest to achieve the feat during his country's third ODI match against Bangladesh.
The left-hander, who reached the double century in 126 balls after hitting nine sixes and 24 fours, joins Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indians to have scored 200 runs or more in an ODI innings.
By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.
Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur earlier this week, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.
The two teams will also play two tests this month.
ALSO READ:
How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
The T10 format hopes to expand and grow its tribe in five continents around the globe
A win in Wednesday's game will give Bangladesh their second successive ODI series victory over India
Nine-time former Grand Slam champion to meet Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech at 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Thursday
Despite pressure applied on him publicly, he refused to apologise, and was suspended for eight games, forfeiting millions of dollars in salary
Top seed Diana Shnaider makes a winning start
The win is England's seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year
Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’