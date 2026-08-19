India's IndiGo website outage prevents some customers from booking tickets

Indian airline IndiGo's website was not allowing some customers to book tickets on Wednesday, displaying a "no data available" message when users searched for flights.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," IndiGo posted on X.

The airline assured: "Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible. Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support.

"Those customers who have a later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time," the Indian carrier added, undersocing: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

(With inputs from Reuters)