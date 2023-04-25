India's first Water Metro to start in Kochi today

The city in Kerala is surrounded by islands; the new system aims to provide 'sustainable, regular, and luxurious transport' at affordable price

By ANI Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 7:24 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

"Kochi's water metro project is a unique project which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. This is a game-changing transport system because Kochi is surrounded by many islands and out of them 10 islands are very important and thickly populated," Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited told ANI ahead of PM Modi's visit to Loknath Behera.

"Those who depend on main lands will be getting a sustainable, regular, and luxurious transport system at a very affordable price," he added.

Modi, who is on a visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs32 billion.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

During the event, hew will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

