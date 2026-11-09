'Can’t breathe properly’: India’s Delhi records very poor air quality after Diwali

A night after a frenzy of fireworks and celebrations on Diwali, millions of residents in the capital, Delhi, woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog on Monday, November 9, as air pollution levels reached the “very poor” category, leaving people gasping for air.

The Air Quality Index was recorded at 370 — seven times the upper limit of “good air quality”, as per the World Health Organisation, at 7am. Several private monitoring stations had recorded AQI readings of more than 400, with air quality levels in the “severe” category.

A reading between zero and 50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is considered poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe, according to the government's Central Pollution Control Board.

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The PM2.5 concentration in the city was 218 micrograms per cubic metre, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that analyses global air quality data.

These fine particles, called particulate matter, penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream and are blamed for chronic respiratory and cardiac diseases.

People were complaining of throat congestion, burning eyes and difficulty in breathing.

Watch KT India correspondent Taniya Dutta explaining the situation in Delhi on Monday:

“I can’t breathe here properly, the air is dense. We planned to see the President’s House from India Gate but it is hardly visible. We are carrying masks,”Mahalaxmi Iyer,48, a tourist at India Gate told Khaleej Times on Modnay. She was visiting the city from Gujarat.

Delhi, home to a population of 22 million, is ranked as the world’s most polluted capital city, with a chronic pollution problem throughout the year. However, toxic air levels spike during winter due to emissions that are further aggravated by the millions of firecrackers set off during the Hindu festival of Diwali.

The Supreme Court banned firecrackers in 2018 that contain toxic substances like lead, arsenic and barium but allowed the use of less polluting varieties. It also called Delhi a “gas chamber” in 2019 over its deteriorating air.

The top court had last week permitted designated hours for green or certified low-polluting fireworks, with a complete ban on firecrackers to be reinstated from November 9. However, tens of millions of firecrackers were burst throughout the night and well into Monday morning.

A thick layer of toxic smog had covered the city. The India Gate, a prominent landmark in central Delhi, close to government offices and parliament, remained enveloped in a thick layer of smoke.

The city has been reeling under a dangerous spell of pollution for the past one week.

Experts say the cold weather traps pollutants from construction sites, vehicular emissions, road dust and stubble burning, a practice in which farmers in the vast farmlands of neighbouring Punjab and Haryana burn paddy stubble to clear their fields for the next crop.

Authorities have imposed a slew of measures, including banning diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from entering the city. They have also banned the use of coal and firewood in roadside eateries, imposed restrictions on mechanical or vacuum sweeping of roads and raised parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles.

Successive governments have promised to clean the city's air and introduce policy reforms, but the issue of pollution, including this year, has persisted.