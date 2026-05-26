India’s colonial-era gymkhanas face eviction in Delhi and Mumbai

The Indian government on Tuesday assured the Delhi high court that there would be no “forcible possession” of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises and would follow the due process under the law if it failed to vacate the prime land by June 5. The court then declined to pass any interim order restraining the government from taking action.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court that the government has given the club the option to vacate on its own by June 5. “Suppose they don’t, it’s not that police will rush in and forcible possession will be taken. The procedure under law regarding eviction of public premises will be taken," he said.

The government had offered the option of voluntary vacation or alternate accommodation to the club, he explained.

The government had on Friday directed the club to hand over possession of its 27.3-acre premise in a posh Delhi area, citing public and defence infrastructure needs.

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Located near the Prime Minister’s residence and other high-security establishments, the property is needed for defence, government and critical public security requirements, it said.

The club’s advocate, however, said the government’s order was non-specific and contradictory and vaguely referred to "institutional needs", "defence" and "public infrastructure". He said the takeover was part of a move to gain control over the prestigious institution.

Originally set up as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club in 1913 during British rule, it was renamed after independence in 1947. It has about 14,000 members including diplomats, government and defence officials, business leaders and other prominent people. There is a long waiting list of people wanting to join the club, and many would have to wait for 25 to 40 years before getting an entry.

Incidentally, the Delhi high court on Tuesday also set aside an order staying a show-cause notice issued to the Delhi Race Club relating to its eviction from its 84-acre complex, also near the Prime Minister’s residence.

In March, just days after the club marked its 100th year, the Indian government served an eviction notice and asked it to vacate the land it has occupied since 1926. Notices were also sent to the Jaipur polo ground and nearby slums, as they were near the Prime Minister’s residence and the land was needed by the government.

And close on the heels of these moves, the Maharashtra government plans to go over the documents related to the leasing of land for 10 gymkhanas in Mumbai, which are built on government land.

The prominent clubs include the Bombay Gymkhana (founded in 1875). The city has several other such bodies including the PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Catholic Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Wodehouse Gymkhana, PVM Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana.