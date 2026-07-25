India's CJP ends Neet protests after government agrees to three main demands

India's Cockroach Janta Party has decided to end its "agitation" after government agreed to its three main demands, spokesperson Saurav Das said.

After CJP representatives met with Indian ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the government agreed to drop FIRs against protestors, and provide compensation of Rs 1 crore (Rs10 million) for the families of Neet victims, the spokespersons said.

"We request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka added. Das said the agitation is ending "in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines".

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This comes hours after India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he submitted his resignation — which was the top-most demand of the protests. To know more about how CJP and the Indian protesters reacted to the news, read the Khaleej Times report on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Demands: What CJP said, what government said

CJP spokesperson Das said the government has agreed not to register police cases against protestors not just in Delhi, but also in other BJP-ruled or BJP-allied cases. A copy of the FIRs which have already been filed will be shared with CJP within 3 to 4 days, he added. Cockroach Party representatives said by Tuesday, the government will share a written guarantee on the FIRs and other future actions.

Nadda confirmed that a copy of FIRs will be shared with CJP, and after they are withdrawn, no action will be taken. In the future as well, no cases will be registered against organisers or protestors "related to this activity", Nadda added.

Ranka said after Rs1 crore (Rs10 million) was demanded for families of the Neet paper leak victims, the government has agreed to grant "honorary compensation" to the extent which rules and regulations allow. Nadda said "whatever maximum will be possible" will be given to families of the student victims of Neet paper leak.

CJP presented a 5-point charter outlining broader educational reforms. Ranka said the party and the government will meet again in 4 weeks to further discuss the charter. Meanwhile, Nadda said the government will "think deeply" and talk to the CJP delegation about the charter. He added that Indian government has "sympathetically considered and accepted the demands".