India's CBSE seeks legal action against two Delhi schools for submitting forged documents

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The CBSE board filed a police complaint at the Preet Vihar Police Station on Tuesday, seeking legal action against Manava Bhawna Public School and Sat Saheb Public School. Both schools had submitted forged documents in their applications for affiliation with the board.

During the review of the land certificates submitted by the schools, the board sent the documents to the issuing authorities for verification. It was discovered that the land certificates had not been issued by the relevant authorities.

Manava Bhawna Public School is located on Nathupura Main Road in Burari, Delhi, while Sat Saheb Public School is situated at 101 C-Block, Som Bazar, Uttam Nagar.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classifies schools into various categories to effectively manage and conduct public examinations for students enrolled in affiliated institutions.

According to a CBSE press release issued on Tuesday, each category has specific requirements that schools must meet to ensure a standardised and fair examination process.

The board grants affiliation to schools only after they successfully fulfil all mandatory requirements and any additional conditions outlined in the Affiliation Bye-Laws established in 2018.

These regulations cover various aspects, including infrastructure, faculty qualifications, curriculum standards, and administrative procedures, ensuring that affiliated schools maintain the quality and integrity expected by the board.