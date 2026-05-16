India's CBSE mandates three languages for students from Grade 9 starting July 1

CBSE clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language in Grade 10

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 2:53 PM UPDATED: Sat 16 May 2026, 3:16 PM
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India's Central Board of Secondary Education has made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Grade 9 starting July 1, 2026.

CBSE clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Grade 10. In a circular issued on May 15, the Board said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages.

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The board said that all assessments for the third language will be entirely school-based and internal. While the performance of students in R3 will reflect in the CBSE certificate, no student will be barred from appearing in Grade 10 boards due to the third language.

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CBSE said Grade 9 students would temporarily use Grade 7 textbooks for the chosen language until dedicated secondary-stage textbooks become available. Schools have also been asked to supplement the material with local or state literary content.

The circular further stated that schools facing shortages of qualified language teachers may adopt interim measures such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual teaching support, or engagement of retired teachers and qualified postgraduates.

CBSE also announced relaxations for schools situated outside India, foreign students returning to India on a case-by-case basis, and children with special needs.

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