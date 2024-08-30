E-Paper

India's aviation watchdog puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance

The DGCA had conducted a special drive of spot checks on the carrier in 2022 and put it under enhanced surveillance again in 2023

By Reuters

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:46 AM

India's aviation watchdog said it has placed budget airline SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect after a recent audit revealed "certain deficiencies".

Thursday's move came three weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted a special audit following reports of flight cancellations and financial troubles.


"This would entail increase in number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure safety of operations," the DGCA said in a statement, citing the airline's past record and the special audit.

The watchdog did not disclose the exact issues it found.

The DGCA had conducted a special drive of spot checks on the carrier in 2022 and put it under enhanced surveillance again in 2023. A SpiceJet spokesperson sought more time to comment on the latest action.

