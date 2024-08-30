India's aviation watchdog puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance

Court finds Rodolfo Sancho's son Daniel guilty of the premeditated murder of plastic surgeon Arteaga
India's aviation watchdog said it has placed budget airline SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect after a recent audit revealed "certain deficiencies".
Thursday's move came three weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted a special audit following reports of flight cancellations and financial troubles.
"This would entail increase in number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure safety of operations," the DGCA said in a statement, citing the airline's past record and the special audit.
The watchdog did not disclose the exact issues it found.
The DGCA had conducted a special drive of spot checks on the carrier in 2022 and put it under enhanced surveillance again in 2023. A SpiceJet spokesperson sought more time to comment on the latest action.
