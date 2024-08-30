India's aviation watchdog puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:46 AM

India's aviation watchdog said it has placed budget airline SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect after a recent audit revealed "certain deficiencies".

Thursday's move came three weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted a special audit following reports of flight cancellations and financial troubles.

"This would entail increase in number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure safety of operations," the DGCA said in a statement, citing the airline's past record and the special audit.

The watchdog did not disclose the exact issues it found.