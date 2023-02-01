India's Adani calls off $2.5 billion share sale

The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness
India's Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale due to prevailing market conditions, the company said on Wednesday, days after a rout in its stocks following criticism by a U.S. short-seller.
"Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction," the company said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Adani Group mustered support from investors for the share sale for Adani Enterprises, in what some saw as a stamp of investor confidence at a time of crisis.
But the selloff in Adani group stocks and bonds resumed on Wednesday, with shares in Adani Enterprises plunging 28% and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropping 19%, the worst day on record for both.
Official says talks are under way with the US on supplying long-range missiles
The country is also considering discontinuing power subsidies, new tax on raw materials for exports, and hikes in power and gas tariffs
Remote work injects more chaos and angst into a difficult experience
They are fed up with traditionalist society’s impossible expectations of mothers
This comes after an independent investigation into the latter's tax affairs
Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said
Ministry issues letter to private universities, warning them of legal action if they violate rules