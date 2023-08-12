Indian woman kills kids, hangs herself over husband's money-saving nature

Norway's Kristin Harila has said her team did everything they could to save Pakistan's Mohammed Hassan
An Indian woman committed suicide by hanging herself after killing her two kids in Lucknow on Friday, reported local media outlets.
The 30-year-old woman, identified as Saumya Singh, left a note behind in which she expressed her frustration about her husband's money-saving habit.
The event took place in Martinpurva area of Gautampalli.
According to local media reports, Ravi Kumar, 32, found his wife along with their kids at 2am, when he discovered the main door locked from inside.
After getting no response he peeped into the room through a window and discovered the horrifying sight of his wife and kids hanging by an iron rail and bedsheets inside the room.
He then started crying loudly, alerting neighbours who called the police. The bodies were taken to the hospital, where all three were pronounced dead.
The couple had two children — a two-year-old daughter Anshu, and a three-year-old son, Virat.
The family was originally from Bihar, but had moved recently to Lucknow for Ravi's job at the Gymkhana Club, as told by his brother to local media outlets.
Locals of the area were reported saying how upon finding his family's bodies, Ravi climbed the fourth floor and was planning to end his life until he was saved by the cops.
