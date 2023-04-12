Indian woman duped by employment agents rescued from Middle East country

Combined effort of embassy and police help her return to home country

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 8:37 PM

A woman from India, who was deceived and sent to Bahrain on the promise of a good job by employment agents, has been rescued with the intervention of the Indian embassy and Mumbai Police, according to a news report.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Tiswadi in North Goa district, landed in Delhi via Dubai on Tuesday, he said.

The story of her miseries began in February after she reached the Gulf state. She was taken to a place and made to work as a domestic help, a job that had not been agreed upon with the employment agency.

She refused to work for the employer after which a case of theft was registered against her and her mobile phone was seized, according to an Indian Express report.

She then approached the authorities in Bahrain who informed the Indian embassy about her case.

The embassy contacted her relatives in India following which her uncle approached the Mumbai crime branch, the report further said.

Crime branch officials then got in touch with the employment agents. The officers also sought help from the Gulf-Maharashtra Business Forum.

The woman was rescued and brought to India due to the efforts of police, embassy officials and the forum.