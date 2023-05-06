Indian troops kill 2 militants in J&K in ongoing operations

Indian soldiers killed two suspected militants in ongoing counterinsurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said, a day after militants killed five soldiers.

Joint army, paramilitary and police teams “spotted and pinned down” the militants before killing one of them in a forested area in the southern Rajouri sector, an Indian army statement said. It said soldiers recovered an automatic rifle and some ammunition and grenades and noted another militant was “likely to be injured.”

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Separately on Saturday, government forces killed another militant in a gun battle in western Kunzer area, police said.

On Friday, militants triggered an explosive device during an encounter with the Indian army, killing five soldiers, the military said. That fighting erupted after soldiers tracked a group of militants involved in an ambush of an army vehicle on April 20 that killed five Indian soldiers in the same region, according to the army.