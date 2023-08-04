India's Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

'There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste', the apex court said

Photo: PTI

By Agencies Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 12:21 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM

The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste, person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches, says the Supreme Court. "As observed by this court while accepting his affidavit in the contempt petition, he (Rahul Gandhi) ought to have been more careful."

More to follow