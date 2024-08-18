Indian superstar Mohanlal hospitalised with high fever, breathing issues

Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:07 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:11 PM

Indian Superstar Mohanlal, known for his work in the Malayalam film industry, has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi following complaints of high fever, breathing difficulty, and muscle pain.

According to a statement from the hospital on Sunday, Mohanlal, 64, is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection.

The statement provided by Amrita Hospital reads, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohanlal is currently recuperating and has been instructed to stay away from crowded environments to aid his recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, 'L2: Empuraan'. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. In 'L2: Empuraan', Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.