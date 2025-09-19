Indian singer Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore scuba diving accident; Assam CM offers condolences

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer and songwriter from India's Assam passed away on Friday. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his condolences to the "immortal voice".

His death was due to a scuba diving accident in Singapore, according to media reports.

Popular Assamese actor Adil Hussain also expressed his "devastation and shock" at the news of Garg's death in the accident in Singapore. The artist shared a touching note:

"His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary. He will live amongst us through his songs."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Good bye Zubeen. Until we meet on the other side. Keep singing with your beautiful voice and make Gods happy."

The musician was in Singapore for the North East India Festival in Sunctec on September 20 and 21. The singer had invited his fans to attend, through a message shared on his social media.

The festival includes not just music and dance, but also crafts, tea experiences, and fashion shows. Garg was set to perform on September 20, with free entry to his show featuring popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs, he shared on social media.