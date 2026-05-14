Indian-flagged ship attacked off Oman coast, crew safe, says ministry

The statement from India's foreign ministry did not say who had carried out the attack

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 14 May 2026, 12:34 PM UPDATED: Thu 14 May 2026, 1:04 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

India said that an Indian-flagged ship had been attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday and all crew on board were safe.

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"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it added. The statement did not say who had carried out the attack.

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"India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of commerce, should be avoided," said the statement posted on X by Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India.

In April, India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its "deep concern" over the attack on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

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