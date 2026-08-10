Indian seafarers appeal for fair consideration in C1/D visa rejections

The All India Seafarers Union has issued an appeal over C1/D visa rejections faced by Indian seafarers seeking employment on cruise ships.

The union said it has received a growing number of queries from both newly qualified and experienced Indian seafarers who have applied for cruise ship jobs but were refused C1/D visas.

India is one of the world’s largest sources of qualified seafarers, but the union warned that a single visa refusal can have serious and lasting consequences for a seafarer’s career.

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In some cases, a previous refusal can make it more difficult for candidates to secure employment with other cruise companies, as it becomes part of their visa history and may affect future assessments.

The union has urged embassies and consular authorities to carefully verify genuine employment offers, cruise company documents and recruitment records before making a decision.

It also called on officials to ask applicants relevant questions about their employment, vessel, position, joining arrangements, employer and purpose of travel.

Where appropriate, the union said applicants should be given a fair opportunity during visa interviews to explain their employment and provide supporting documentation.

The union described seafarers as 'essential workers', stressing that their careers and livelihoods depend on access to international employment opportunities.