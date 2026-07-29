'War has no place at sea': Kerala sailors silently march against ongoing conflicts

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About 150 seafarers and many of their family members staged a silent march, protesting against the killing of sailors in wars at an event organised by the Mariners Society in Ernakulam in Kerala on Tuesday evening.

A candlelight vigil was also held against the continuing war in the Middle East, with participants carrying placards reading ‘War has no place at sea,’ ‘Protect seafarers, protect trade,’ and ‘Safe passage is a human right.’

Benny Kollassany, secretary, Mariners Society, and a former seafarer with over 35 years of experience, told the media that they had submitted a memorandum to the Kerala chief minister and the Indian government. “India should leverage its market potential to take the initiative in ending the Middle East conflict,” he told a news conference. “The prolonged conflict has driven up the prices of goods well beyond oil and gas.”

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In 2026, about 20 Indian seafarers have died in the Middle East, off the Ukraine coast and in other parts of the world. Philip Mathews, a former captain who now has a shipping firm in Kochi, was part of the seafarers who staged the silent march in Ernakulam. He forayed into the sector in the late 1970, “when seafaring was among the safest and most peaceful of careers. Then pirates appeared on the scene, targeting ships off Somalia and West Asia,” he told journalists. “The latest conflict has escalated the risks manifold. How are mariners supposed to deal with bombs and missiles?”

Governments must ensure compliance with guidelines laid down by global organisations including the International Maritime Organisation, International Trade Federation, and the International Labour Organisation, he added.

India, along with the Philippines and China, is among the top source of seafarers in the world. The Baltic and International Maritime Council and International Chamber of Shipping (BIMCO-ICS) Seafarer Workforce Report, 2026, says India has emerged as the world’s second-largest source of seafarers, contributing nearly 312,000 (over 12 per cent) of the global seafaring workforce. It ranks behind the Philippines and is ahead of China and Russia.

In terms of officers, India accounts for 13.4 per cent of the global workforce, with more than 140,000 of them. “India's rise from the fifth-largest supplier of seafarers in 2015 with just 5.2% of the global workforce to the world's second-largest maritime manpower nation with a 12.16% share in 2026 is a story of vision, resolve and transformative leadership,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister. The Indian government now has a ‘Mission 20%’ goal, aiming to raise the global seafaring workforce from 12.16 per cent to 20 per cent, he added.