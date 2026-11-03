One Indian dead, 13 rescued after vessel attacked off Oman coast, says minister

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An India-flagged cargo vessel was struck by an "unidentified aerial object" off Oman, killing one Indian crew member, New Delhi said Tuesday.

Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the tanker MSV Al Jusufi had 14 Indian seafarers on board when it was attacked. Omani coast guards rescued 13 of them, while one crew member from Gujarat succumbed to his injuries.

"While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said in a statement on social media.

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India condemns attack

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the attack. "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries.

"We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," it said.

The ministry also called for an end to attacks on commercial shipping in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to the shipping ministry.

Several of its mariners have been killed in attacks in the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

India's foreign ministry has repeatedly condemned attacks on commercial vessels, calling for unimpeded and safe navigation through international waters.