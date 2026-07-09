Watch: Newlyweds turn Indian train into honeymoon suite, staff suspended for safety concerns

The newlywed couple were excited as they were heading for their honeymoon. The cosy suite was all done up and decorated, with flowers, balloons and fairy lights, jazzing up the place and even had an ‘I love you’ poster on the wall. But even before they could enter it, officials had blocked the ‘room’, dismantled all the decorations and even suspended the person who had allowed it to be done.

For the place that was decked up was their 1st class AC compartment in a regular Indian Railway train heading from Jalna in Maharashtra to Mumbai.

“The travelling ticket examiner at Jalna has been placed under suspension and an official inquiry launched,” a sombre South Central Railway official informed the media. The couple had even taken the help of an event stylist to decorate the cabin in the train. Sadly for them, their journey began on a rather unexciting note, but video of the decorated coupe has gone viral.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The railways, in a post on ‘X’ noted that the couple travelling in Nandigram Express on July, 6, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to embellish their 1st AC coupe. “The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorised and is viewed as a serious lapse,” it noted.

“The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”

Honeymoon coach on Indian Railways. Ticket checker suspended.



South Central Zone



A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe.



The decorator's entry into the coach wasâ¦ pic.twitter.com/1ati4A13G4 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 8, 2026

Indian Railways though does encourage honeymooning couples and others in luxurious compartments, but only in their luxury trains including Maharajas’ Express, Palace on Wheels,

The Deccan Odyssey, and the Golden Chariot. Described as “the most luxurious train in the world,’ Maharajas’ Express, which takes travellers from Delhi to Jaipur, Ranthambore (a tiger sanctuary), Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Khajuraho and Varanasi, costs a whopping Rs2 million (about Dh77,000).

Travelling in the other luxury trains (also known as ‘Honeymoon trains’) range from Rs260,000 to Rs2 million. The couple from Jalna and the decorator who did up the compartment were obviously not aware of the fascinating services on offer by the railway or tried to cut corners and have a less expensive ‘honeymoon journey’.