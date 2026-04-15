Indian Railways invests Rs1.53 trillion in 100 projects to add 6,000 km train network

A massive investment of Rs1.53 trillion (about Dh60.2 billion) is being made by Indian Railways in 100 major projects, expanding its network by 6,000 km and recording a 110 per cent jump over the previous year’s investments.

The 100 sanctioned projects include new lines, doubling and multitracking works, as well as bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines. They will decongest saturated routes, improve punctuality, and enhance passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Over 35 projects, exceeding Rs10 billion (about Dh395 million), form the backbone of the corridor-level upgrades, it added. "This massive investment is expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country," the ministry said.

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The projects cover major states including Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10) and Madhya Pradesh (nine), which have a critical role in freight corridors, industrial connectivity and passenger demand. It is also undertaking a transformative expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

A key aspect of this initiative is its digital platform, which integrates data from multiple ministries and states. Over 40 central ministries and all states and union territories have been onboarded, along with thousands of data layers to support planning. This enables it to plan infrastructure projects efficiently and avoid overlaps.

Earlier this year, Indian Railways became one of the most extensively electrified rail systems in the world, with nearly all of its 70,000-route-kilometre broad-gauge network now powered by electricity.

The pace of electrification has risen sharply – from about one and a half km per day between 2004 and 2014 to over 15 km per day in the last six years.

Indian Railways has also expanded its use of renewable energy, with solar power capacity reaching nearly 900 megawatts by November last year, up from just under four megawatts in 2014.