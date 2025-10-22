  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

Watch: Helicopter flying Indian President to Kerala sinks into landing pad

President Droupadi Murmu was on her way to Sabarimala when the incident occurred at a newly concreted helipad at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 12:08 PM

Top Stories

Dubai RTA announces new taxi fare for smart apps, increases minimum charge

Dubai RTA announces new taxi fare for smart apps, increases minimum charge

UAE: Gold coins sell out at some Dubai jewellery stores this Diwali

UAE: Gold coins sell out at some Dubai jewellery stores this Diwali

UAE calls for ceasefire in Sudan, says ready to bring aid into the country

UAE calls for ceasefire in Sudan, says ready to bring aid into the country

Indian President Draupadi Murmu's Sabarimala visit met with a minor scare. The wheels of a helicopter flying her to Kerala got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam when it landed on Wednesday morning, PTI reported.

Visuals on TV channels showed several policemen and fire force personnel pushing the helicopter's wheels out of the small depressions created when it landed on the concrete.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE leads in financial inclusion as digital push kicks in

thumb-image

Amazon Web Services confirms global recovery after outage impacts UAE users

thumb-image

Amazon says AWS cloud service back to normal after global outage hits thousands of sites

thumb-image

Dubai’s Dominic Foos clinches SJM Macao Open in thrilling sudden-death playoff

thumb-image

23 Indians rescued after explosion, fire on tanker off Yemen's coast

 

A senior police officer of the district said that the stadium was fixed as the location for landing the helicopter at the last moment and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

President Murmu left for Pamba by road. Her special convoy reached at around 11am IST, after which she offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

She washed her feet in the Pampa river and then offered prayers at the nearby temples, including the Lord Ganapathy shrine.

Thereafter, the melshanthi of the Ganapathy temple, Vishnu Namboothiri, filled the sacred bundle, or 'irumudikkettu' of Murmu, who was dressed in a black saree, at the 'Kettunira Mandapam'.