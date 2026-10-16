Indian police detain 'cockroach' movement founder Dipke ahead of protest, video shows

Live images shared by his group showed him being arrested ahead of a protest he had called in the central business district of India's capital, New Delhi

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 3:42 PM
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Police detained India's 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, live images from his group showed, ahead of a protest called by him in capital Delhi's central business district, the latest rally to demand the resignation of India's election chief.

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