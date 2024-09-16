Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest march

Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
Indian police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.
The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.
A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under "preventive arrest", without elaborating.
Another police officer on condition of anonymity said the detentions were made due to a lack of permission to hold a protest march.
Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.
Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.
Samsung is not keen to recognise any union backed by an outside labour group.
A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests.
"The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent," he said.
ALSO READ:
Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
China says Manila's actions infringe on its sovereignty
In the Czech Republic, a quarter of a million homes were without power due to high winds and rain
US-educated Jaafar Hassan, now head of King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is expected to replace Khasawneh
The group called on RSF and SAF to take action against 'perpetrators of war crimes and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law'
Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched
The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck
MWL Secretary General stressed the need for unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians by opening all crossings