Indian PM Modi spots man collapse in crowd, asks his medical team to help

Praggnanandhaa stretched World No 1 Magnus Carlsen to tie-break in the FIDE Chess World Cup at Baku, before ending up as the runner-up
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was accorded a warm reception at the Delhi Airport, helped a man who had taken ill, following his arrival on Saturday.
Modi, who was addressing a gathering after his arrival from Bengaluru following his visit to South Africa and Greece, stopped his speech in between as he spotted a person who was not feeling well and asked his team of doctors to check on the man and provide him assistance.
The person apparently fell down due to the heat.
The Prime Minister told the medical team to take the person out by holding his hands and also to take off his shoes.
Modi later resumed his speech.
ALSO READ:
Praggnanandhaa stretched World No 1 Magnus Carlsen to tie-break in the FIDE Chess World Cup at Baku, before ending up as the runner-up
Trump and 18 others were indicted for participating in a scheme to undermine the will of Georgia voters who had narrowly rejected the Republican incumbent
Justice Department points to online posts from the company owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements"
He adds that it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the incident
Six schoolchildren and two adults were trapped in a broken cable car dangling over a valley in Battagram
The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009; its creation was initiated by Russia
As governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state, I plan to endorse and campaign for the best alternative to Trump: Christopher T. Sununu
The variant EG.5 is spreading quickly, but experts say it’s no more dangerous than previous versions