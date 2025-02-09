Indian PM Modi on 3-day visit to France

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace each other during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. AFP File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to France from Monday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will co-chair Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with Macron on February 11.

PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and heads of State on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in a special press briefing on February 7.

After the AI summit on February 11, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum.

PM Modi and President Macron will hold discussions in both the restricted and delegation level talks format. On February 12, the two leaders will visit the war cemetery and will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers in World War 1.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille and will pay a visit to Kadash which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor. After wrapping up France visit, PM Modi will travel to the US.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation which involves a strategic component. Launched on 26 January 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership, embodied the core vision of both the countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.