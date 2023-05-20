Indian PM Modi meets Zelensky in Hiroshima

Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday for the first time since the start of Russia's attack, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticising.
The leaders met in Hiroshima, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, where Zelensky arrived earlier on Saturday for a surprise in-person appearance after winning US approval for Ukraine to obtain advanced fighter jets.
He quickly embarked on a whirlwind of diplomatic pitstops with leaders from the seven major developed democracies that make up the G7, as well as invited developing nations, including India.
A tweet on Modi's official account showed him shaking hands with Zelensky, and the pair holding expanded discussions alongside officials from both countries.
The Ukrainian leader earlier held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's PM Rishi Sunak, who he also met earlier this month on a tour of European allies to drum up support for a planned spring offensive.
On his Telegram account, Zelensky said he had thanked Sunak "for the UK's leadership in the international fighter jet coalition."
