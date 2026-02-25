Indian PM Modi arrives in Israel; aims to boost defence and trade ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon for his two-day state visit to the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received him at the airport.

This is Modi’s second trip to Israel; he first visited the country in 2017. The current visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence and trade ties between the two countries.

After he arrived, Modi posted on X: "I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship."

Modi is scheduled to address Israel’s Parliament. He is the first Indian leader to address the Knesset. He will also meet President Issac Herzog and engage in wide-ranging talks with Netanyahu. The two will discuss the overall close ties between the two countries and ways to enhance defence and security cooperation.

Netanyahu is scheduled to host a private dinner reception for Modi on Wednesday evening.

Responding to a previous social media post by Netanyahu, Modi said India deeply values its enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress.

He agreed with his Israeli counterpart about the strong bond between India and Israel, as well as the diverse nature of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Netanyahu said the bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. Both countries are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision, he added.

Together, the two sides are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress, he added.