Indian PM Modi calls for democratisation of solar technology at International Solar Festival 2024

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:21 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural International Solar Festival 2024 on Thursday, emphasising the need for democratising solar manufacturing and technology to support developing nations. The festival, organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), aims to advance solar power as a key driver for a sustainable and carbon-neutral future as per an official press release by ISA.

In his virtual address, PM Modi underscored the importance of addressing the global imbalance in green energy investments. He stated: "The world must collectively address the imbalance in concentration of green energy investments to ensure an energy transition. Solar manufacturing and technology must be democratised to help developing countries. Empowering the least developed countries and small island developing states should be a top priority, and inclusion of marginalised communities, women and youth is crucial."

Pralhad Joshi, India's Minister of New and Renewable Energy and President of the ISA Assembly, reiterated India's commitment to supporting global clean energy initiatives. He remarked: "India, as a founding member of the ISA, is committed to supporting the global community, particularly the Global South, in advancing an inclusive and sustainable future. The International Solar Festival reflects India's innovative spirit and commitment to a sustainable future".

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of the ISA, highlighted the festival's role in promoting solar energy worldwide. He noted: "The International Solar Festival 2024 celebrates the world's collective journey to a solar-powered future. Solar, growing at 20% annually, is empowering communities, uplifting economies, and driving global transformation".

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay spoke about the impact of ISA's support in his country. He said: "For Bhutan, the International Solar Festival 2024 marks a pivotal milestone in our united journey towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. The festival is a call to action, providing a crucial platform for young people, businesses, policymakers, and communities to unite in our shared vision of promoting solar energy". Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth praised the ISA's programmes for aiding his country's energy needs. He stated: "The International Solar Festival is testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose. The ISA's programmes are playing a key role in Mauritius, a small island developing state at the frontlines of the climate change emergency". The festival also featured addresses from other international representatives, including Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Philip Green, Arunkoemar Hardien, and Damien SYED, highlighting the global commitment to solar energy. The two-day event includes keynote sessions, technical discussions, and showcases of innovative solar solutions, aimed at fostering global cooperation and accelerating the transition to clean energy. The festival will also feature cultural performances by artists like AR Rahman and Yohani, adding a celebratory touch to the proceedings.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a global intergovernmental organisation dedicated to advancing solar power adoption for a carbon-neutral future. ISA aims to unlock solar investments while reducing technology costs and financing barriers. Based in India, ISA collaborates with various stakeholders to deploy affordable solar solutions, particularly in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).