Indian PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X, crosses 100 million followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most followed leader in office, on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 million followers.
While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers.
The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million.
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.
PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers and Pope Francis (18.5 million).
PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes including Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million) followers. He is ahead of celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).
In the last three years, PM Modi's X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users. His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers respectively.
PM Modi joined the X platform in 2009.
