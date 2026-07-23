Indian PM Modi announces fast-track courts to probe paper leaks amid youth protests

India has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" to prosecute people involved in exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, amid protests by thousands of youth against frequent paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," wrote Narendra Modi in a statement on X, a first from the nation's leader since the Cockroach Janta Party-led marches began in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared. Modi

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In response to Modi's statement, the CJP demanded the resignation of the education minister.

Youth protesters demanding the education minister's resignation clashed briefly with police on the streets of New Delhi late on Wednesday, with officers firing tear gas and wielding canes to push them back, police and witnesses said.

More than 10,000 people were estimated to have gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site in central New Delhi, local media said, as leaders of the CJP movement vowed to continue their month-old protest until the minister resigned over exam paper leaks that affected some 2 million students in May.

Responding to the sustained pressure from protesters, Modi's government has held one round of talks with CJP leaders and assured them that their demands will be considered. The government has also offered to debate the issues in parliament and launch exam system reforms.

The protests have grown into the biggest youth challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014, with opposition parties echoing the demands of the youth movement and disrupting the monsoon session of parliament that began this week.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched on parliament on Monday in violation of a ban as police and paramilitary personnel sought to push them back by firing tear gas rounds and beating them with canes.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters started gathering at the Jantar Mantar protest site shouting slogans and waving the Indian flag, while others protested outside parliament.

By late evening, the crowd had swelled to more than 10,000 and spilled over into other roads in the area before the trouble began, local media reported.

The CJP's surge in popularity reflects frustrations among young Indians over issues such as job shortages, as well as exam leaks, which they say happen frequently.

It has also given opposition parties a rare opening to pressure Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which counts young voters as a core base and has won a series of state elections since a shock result in the 2024 election, when Modi did not win an outright parliamentary majority.